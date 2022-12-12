Floral tributes laid to boys killed in Solihull lake tragedy

Members of the public lay flowers near to the scene of the tragedy

The boys aged 11, 10 and eight died after being pulled from Babbs Mill Lake at Kingfisher Country Park, in Kingshurst, at around 2.40pm on Sunday.

Four children were pulled from the water and were given immediate life support having suffered cardiac arrests.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Today people were placing floral tributes to the youngsters who died, at the base of a tree near an entrance to the park.

Among the tributes was one from West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, with a card attached reading: "Such a tragedy. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their most precious gift.

"May their young lives rest in peace and may Kingshurst come together to remember them."

Members of the emergency services in the water at Babbs Mill Lake

Local woman Katie O'Driscoll, who was accompanied by her five-year-old daughter, also placed flowers at the site.

The mother of four said: "Anyone that has got kids can really relate to that we feel heartbroken as a community. The whole community cares - they will be kids that we know because we are a close-knit community.

"It's affected everybody. It's devastating and it's sad."

A group of firefighters wearing protective overalls placed their own floral tribute - bearing a white ribbon arranged as a flower - near Babbs Mill Lake.

A card attached to the flowers read: "With deepest sympathy. Rest in peace boys. Love from Sheldon Red Watch."

The seven firefighters paused for a few moments of reflection before leaving the scene, having been applauded by several local people for their efforts to save the youngsters.

Downing Street today said the deaths of three children at a lake in Solihull were tragic but praised the response of the emergency services.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Obviously this is devastating news for the family and friends of those who have died, this is a tragic incident.