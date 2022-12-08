General strike may not play into Labour's hands - West Midlands politics expert

RMT workers are among those set for strike action in the coming weeks

Steve McCabe, an associate professor at Birmingham City University, said widespread industrial action may not play into the hands of Sir Keir Starmer's party.

He said union action was likely to continue to occur "unpredictably" to avoid "making the public suffer too much" through a general strike – which last took place in the UK in 1926.

Thousands of public sector workers are set to walk out in the coming weeks over pay and conditions, in a move some have likened to the Winter of Discontent in 1978-79.

Political economist Mr McCabe said: "Whilst the Trades Union Congress (TUC) are undoubtedly spoiling to engage with a Government they see as uncaring, and too partial to ensuring the fabulously rich become even wealthier, they are fully aware that trade union membership is not as extensive as in 1978-79.

“The TUC, counselled by the Labour Party, will be cognisant that a general strike, though it might bring potentially down the Sunak government, would usher in a government led by Keir Starmer which would have problems in funding pay demands.

"Unions are now much cannier than in 1978-79 and instinctively recognise that the public, who were promised a ‘miracle’ as a result of the UK’s departure from the EU, now appreciate the folly of this decision.

"Importantly, making the public suffer too much through a general strike may cause resentment which the Sunak government will capitalise on by claiming Starmer is involved in coordinating.

"Instead, it appears, action by trade unions will continue to occur asynchronously and unpredictably."

Mr McCabe said the Prime Minister would be "well aware" of the need to "demonstrate some mettle" in facing down union leaders.

"In the absence of additional funds to pay off the workers, which his backbenchers would resist, Sunak will undoubtedly attempt to enact legislation which will potentially ban emergency workers from taking industrial action in the public sector," he said.

"Though this might assuage the increasing anger of backbenchers who yearn for the emollient approach when the party was led by Johnson, it risks raising the temperature of the dispute.