Aston Expressway reopens after serious five-car crash

The incident was first reported at 12.30am.

Traffic heading out of Birmingham towards Junction 6 of the M6 was severely affected.

The Expressway connects the M6 motorway to Aston and Central Birmingham and forms part of the much longer A38 route.

Traffic returned to normal at around 6.30am.

A spokesman for AA traffic news said: "Road closed due to serious crash, five cars involved on A38(M) Aston Expressway both ways at M6 J6 (Spaghetti Junction).

"Around 23:30 last night. No access to or from Gravelly Hill. Detour in operation - via the A38 Tyburn Road."

