Investigation launched after lasers shone at aircraft at Birmingham Airport

Police said there had been an increase in "laser attacks" on planes flying to and from Birmingham Airport since September amid darker evenings.

The incidents have occurred on flights landing between 6pm and 7am with officers believing they are coming from Solihull and also in Coventry.

But they have also seen lasers being shone from as far away as Wolverhampton, with police reminding people it is serious and can be "very dangerous".

Inspector Colin Gallier, from BHX Airport Police, said: “Safety is our top priority. Shining a laser at an aircraft is not a bit of fun, it is a very serious matter.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I would encourage anyone who has information on these laser attacks to get in touch.”

Paul Beat, head of air traffic control for BHX, added: “We echo our police colleagues’ advice on this. Shining lasers at aircraft is extremely dangerous and unlawful.”