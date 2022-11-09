Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man has machete held to his throat in frightening car-jacking

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

An appeal for information has been launched after a man had a machete held to his throat during a car-jacking.

The CCTV footage shows the two men walking to and from a car. Photo: West Midlands Police
The CCTV footage shows the two men walking to and from a car. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal and posted CCTV camera footage on Twitter of two men it wants to speak following the incident on August 20.

It took place at around 3.30am at a car park in Heath Mill Lane in Digbeth.

West Midlands Police has asked anyone with any information to get in touch through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this pair after a man had a machete held to his throat in a car-jacking in Birmingham.

"It happened on a car park in Heath Mill Lane, Digbeth, at around 3.30am on August 20.

"Think you can help? Message Live Chat or call 101 quoting ref 20/732335/22."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News