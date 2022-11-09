Man has machete held to his throat in frightening car-jacking

The CCTV footage shows the two men walking to and from a car. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal and posted CCTV camera footage on Twitter of two men it wants to speak following the incident on August 20.

It took place at around 3.30am at a car park in Heath Mill Lane in Digbeth.

#APPEAL | We want to speak to this pair after a man had a machete held to his throat in a carjacking in #Birmingham.



It happened on a car park in Heath Mill Lane, Digbeth, at around 3.30am on 20 August.



Think you can help? Message Live Chat or call 101 quoting ref 20/732335/22. pic.twitter.com/RJicZhwWaK — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) November 9, 2022

West Midlands Police has asked anyone with any information to get in touch through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this pair after a man had a machete held to his throat in a car-jacking in Birmingham.

"It happened on a car park in Heath Mill Lane, Digbeth, at around 3.30am on August 20.