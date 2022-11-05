Appeal launched to find man wanted by police

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal to help find Gerald Maughan.
The 34-year-old from Washwood Heath is wanted by West Midlands Police, with members of the public being urged not to approach him if they see him, but to instead call 999.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Gerald Maughan?
"The 34-year-old, from Washwood Heath, is wanted on recall to prison.
"If you see Maughan, do not approach him, call us on 999.
"If you have information on his whereabouts, please use Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk quoting 20/14454/21."