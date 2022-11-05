Appeal launched to find man wanted by police

The public have been urged to not approach Gerald Maughan. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal to help find Gerald Maughan.

The 34-year-old from Washwood Heath is wanted by West Midlands Police, with members of the public being urged not to approach him if they see him, but to instead call 999.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Gerald Maughan?

"The 34-year-old, from Washwood Heath, is wanted on recall to prison.

"If you see Maughan, do not approach him, call us on 999.