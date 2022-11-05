Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal launched to find man wanted by police

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

An appeal has been launched to help find a man wanted on recall to prison.

The public have been urged to not approach Gerald Maughan. Photo: West Midlands Police
The public have been urged to not approach Gerald Maughan. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal to help find Gerald Maughan.

The 34-year-old from Washwood Heath is wanted by West Midlands Police, with members of the public being urged not to approach him if they see him, but to instead call 999.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Gerald Maughan?

"The 34-year-old, from Washwood Heath, is wanted on recall to prison.

"If you see Maughan, do not approach him, call us on 999.

"If you have information on his whereabouts, please use Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk quoting 20/14454/21."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News