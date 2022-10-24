'March of the Mummies' protest to go ahead in Birmingham this weekend

The “March of the Mummies” in the city, organised by the campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed, will be part of a national protest for families across the UK.

Protesters are due to gather at St Philip's Cathedral for the march on Saturday morning, which will end with a rally at St Martin's Square.

Campaigners seek to urge the government to relieve pressures on families with young children by providing affordable childcare, adequately paid parental leave and flexible working.

More than 12,000 parents will march across the country in 11 locations at 11am on Saturday, with people encouraged to don fancy dress.

A post on the group's website about the march says: "Childcare providers are falling like dominos, mothers are dropping out of the workforce in droves, the gender pay gap increased in 2021, and more families are now living in poverty.

"Have you had enough yet? These are political choices made by our Government and the only way we make them listen is if we organise.

"On Saturday 29th October we will be marching in 11 cities across the UK to demand that the Prime Minister priorities: childcare, parental leave and flexible working. Please join us, we need you!

"March of the Mummies is a protest for families to shine a light on the UKs appalling record: We have the second most expensive childcare system in the world due to years of underfunding from our Government; we have the third worst ranking maternity pay, and the least generous paternity leave, in Europe; mothers face a pay penalty of 45 per cent lower earnings in the six years after giving birth; three in four job adverts fail to mention flexible working, yet 82 per cent of Brits want to work flexibly.

"We believe there are three key issues that have a significant impact upon The Motherhood Penalty and we want the Government to acknowledge these issues and set out a plan for action.

"They are good quality affordable childcare for all children; flexible working as the default; ring fenced, properly paid parental leave."