Three men arrested in connection with murder of 29-year-old man

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Jamie Benbow. Photo: West Midlands Police

Mr Benbow suffered fatal stab wounds at his home address in Washington Drive, Handsworth Wood, on Friday evening.

He had managed to alert a neighbour who raised the alarm, but sadly nothing could be done to save him.

Detectives have been working around the clock to examine the scene and explore CCTV. A cordon remains in place at the property.

Overnight two men, aged 20 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They remain in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from our homicide unit, said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and these arrests are a significant step forward, but we still need anyone with information to come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with Jamie’s family at this distressing time.”

Anyone with any information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 4527 of 21/10.