Search on for night time economy advisor to grow region’s hospitality sector

The night time economy advisor will bring businesses together with organisations to push for investment and action.

It follows a difficult period for the sector which was hit by lockdowns and restrictions during the Covid pandemic and now faces further pressures amid rising energy costs.

The unpaid role will fit someone with significant experience and profile in the West Midlands night time economy.

They will be expected to speak for the region’s businesses, lead plans and policies and ensure the region’s night time economy thrives.

It may include tackling issues such as training opportunities to deal with staff shortages and improvements in safety for both customers and staff.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “Despite the challenges and cost pressures facing business, hospitality remains a critical sector for our region and an area with major potential for future growth.

“But it remains under-represented, and as we bounce back from the economic shock of Covid I believe now is the time to bring in a champion for the night time economy who can help galvanise and lead the sector.

“The Commonwealth Games showed the world what great hosts we can be, and now is the time to build on that by creating the jobs for local people, attracting new and returning visitors, and helping drive the West Midlands economy forward.

“We need a dynamic and high-profile individual to help us achieve that, and I look forward to seeing the applications that come forward.”

As well as working with the West Midlands Growth Company, the advisor will be co-opted on to the newly convening West Midlands Hospitality and Tourism Advisory Board.

To kick start the process the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) is opening recruitment for a night time economy senior policy advisor whose role will pave the way for the night time economy advisor.

They will work together to draw up a night-time strategy for the region.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, WMCA portfolio lead for economy and innovation and leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: “Our restaurants, pubs, clubs, theatres and other nightspots have had a torrid time recently from full closure during lockdowns to now being hit by soaring energy prices and other costs.

“We have already made some progress with the hospitality sector – such as expanding training opportunities for kitchen staff – but now we need to go further.