St Basil's homelessness charity celebrates 50th year with gala dinner

St Basil's celebrates 50 years

The event on Friday, October 7, will kick-start an exciting year of fundraising to build on the success of St Basils’ award-winning Live and Work scheme in Sandwell.

With ambitions to raise £1million during its anniversary year, funds raised will support the charity with its plans for the next phase of the Live and Work scheme. This will see the opening of a new scheme in Birmingham which will support young people in the city who need it most, as rents and the cost of living continues to increase.

The Live and Work initiative works with young people, whether they are homeless or at risk of homelessness, to provide them with truly affordable accommodation and access to apprenticeships and other employment, enabling them to live, work, earn and learn.

The Gala Dinner at Edgbaston will celebrate the charity’s impact across the region over the past 50 years, whilst looking to the future as it continues its work to empower and transform the lives of young people facing homelessness in the West Midlands.

St Basils CEO, Jean Templeton, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our work over the past 50 years with a Gala Dinner at the world-renowned Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

“We are committed to ensuring that young people do not experience homelessness as part of growing up. We want young people to feel cared about, to have trusted support, and somewhere safe, suitable, and affordable to live that enables them to learn and work."