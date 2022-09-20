Roads closed as dozens of firefighters battle huge fire in city street

Work continues to extinguish hotspots at the incident. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Ten fire crews were sent to tackle the fire after it erupted in Alum Rock.

West Midlands Fire Service dispatched around 50 firefighters to the scene in Alum Rock Road, near to Thornton Road.

The blaze broke out shortly after 6.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

It was reported that crews were seen trying to extinguish the inferno as crowds gathered around.

The road was blocked and ambulance crews were called.

Today, a spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Work continues to extinguish hotspots at the incident on Alum Rock Road, Birmingham.