Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Roads closed as dozens of firefighters battle huge fire in city street

BirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Crews are this morning still fighting a fire that broke out in a Birmingham street.

Work continues to extinguish hotspots at the incident. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
Work continues to extinguish hotspots at the incident. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Ten fire crews were sent to tackle the fire after it erupted in Alum Rock.

Work continues to extinguish hotspots at the incident. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service dispatched around 50 firefighters to the scene in Alum Rock Road, near to Thornton Road.

The blaze broke out shortly after 6.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

It was reported that crews were seen trying to extinguish the inferno as crowds gathered around.

The road was blocked and ambulance crews were called.

Today, a spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Work continues to extinguish hotspots at the incident on Alum Rock Road, Birmingham.

"The incident has now been scaled down to four fire engines to continue to apply water over night. Roads still remain closed, but plans are being put in place to reduce the number of road closures."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News