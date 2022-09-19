Big-hearted Peaky Blinder regular organises When You Wish Upon a Star charity day

When You Wish Upon a Star makes children's wishes reality

On Saturday, The Dale End pub will be transformed into a money making part for the charity When You Wish Upon a Star.

Since 1989 the Midlands charity has been granting wishes to children with life threatening illnesses.

Founded in Nottingham by Barbara White OBE after being inspired by a seriously ill four-year-old with a dream to meet Mickey Mouse.

So far the charity has granted over 18,000 children' wishes across the UK from meeting a fairy princess to buying a laptop so a child can face time family members the other side of the world.

Every year the charity holds Harry Potter-themed trips on-board the beautiful Belmond Northern Belle train, where characters entertain the children with weird and wonderful magic, flying broomsticks, props and costumes.

Every December the charity allows children to swap hospital beds for sleigh rides transporting them away from appointments, treatments and injections to the winter wonderland of Lapland in Finland on board our Santa Express flights.

Peaky Blinder regular Paul Jones has organised the charity night which will start in the afternoon and run until closing time.

He said: "When you see what a difference a granted wish can make to a child and their family you just can't not want to help.

"Saturday's charity night will be a great fun and there will be a lot of laughter and memories made."