Severe fire at wedding venue may have been accidental, investigators say

Images from the scene, credit: Majid Khan

More than 100 firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze at The New Bingley Hall in Hockley Circus, Birmingham, on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze, which took place at around 4.15pm, was in situated in the roof of the wedding venue – with 15 fire engines being scrambled to tackle it.

Now investigators have put forward a likely cause as one fire engine remained on the scene throughout Friday to deal with any remaining flare ups.

A spokesman said: "Our investigations into the fire continue. It appears to have started accidentally, although the precise cause has yet to be established."