Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sir Lenny Henry welcomes athletes to the Midlands in Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

BirminghamPublished: Comments

The Black Country's own Lenny Henry was the master of ceremonies as the West Midlands officially welcomed sportspeople from across the world for the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sir Lenny Henry
Sir Lenny Henry

The 63-year-old comedian and actor, a proud Dudley man, took the stage at Alexandra Stadium on Thursday night after a spectacular opening show involving hundreds of performers and a massive steampunk bull.

Kicking off the parade of athletes taking part in the Games, Sir Lenny joked about the surreal nature of the show, saying: "What an opening ceremony - I've had the wrong kind of mushrooms on me toast this morning!

"We are live from the Alexander Stadium with 30,000 spectators, including my brother Seymour who's down the front.

"All your little faces smiling at me - black, brown, pink, white, sunburnt from last week.

"Please welcome our Commonwealth champions!"

Follow the Express & Star's coverage of the game at expressandstar.com/sport/commonwealthgames/2022/07/28/birmingham-2022-live-updates-from-the-commonwealth-games-opening-ceremony.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Dudley
Commonwealth Games
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News