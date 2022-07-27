Sir Lenny Henry carries baton through Birmingham on eve of Commonwealth Games

The 63-year-old, from Dudley, carried the baton from Centenary Square to a celebration event at Victoria Square on Wednesday evening, where he was met with raucous applause.
Sir Lenny said that carrying the Queen’s Baton on the final leg of its 294-day journey filled him with "massive pride".
The comedian, a Comic Relief founder, was chosen to be a baton-bearer to celebrate Sport Relief becoming the official charity partner of the event in the region.
During the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday, Prince Charles will deliver a speech in which he will read the Queen’s message for the Commonwealth Games.
The Games will be the biggest sporting event in the UK since London 2012, and will see athletes from across the Commonwealth compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports, some of them in the Black Country.
