All-electric homes planned for home of the Mini

How the all-electric hoomes will look

Powered by a dedicated ‘smart grid’, electricity will be supplied and tracked across a network of homes to ensure this first phase of homes will be 100 per cent gas free.

It is believed to be the first to be used by a major developer as Longbridge-based St Modwen continues to pioneer sustainable new ways to build and power homes. The smart grid design is being developed alongside SNRG, specialists in next generation energy infrastructure.

This latest move follows the launch earlier in 2022 of St Modwen’s first carbon-negative homes, a landmark trial that makes homes so airtight that they can return power to the UK grid. By using the latest construction techniques and embracing new renewable technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps, the carbon-negative homes are designed to produce more energy than they consume and could reduce a family’s total energy bills by 76 per cent when compared with a standard new-build house.

Aspects of this trial will be deployed in the new electric homes and in turn across all new developments by St Modwen as carbon-reducing technology becomes standard.

Sarwjit Sambhi, chie executive of St Modwen, said: “Every organisation needs to be taking steps to deliver more sustainable products and services, but at St Modwen we have taken leaps by introducing carbon-negative homes and smart-grid powered developments. We’re proving that greener homes can be delivered at commercial scale, something which is not just the right thing for the environment but also allows us to meet the demand of our customers.”

Outline planning was secured for the Longbridge site in 2021 for a total of 350 new homes. Detailed planning for the first phase is currently with the local authority, meaning new homes are expected to be built by St Modwen Homes from the autumn

The vast site in South Birmingham is boosting the local economy, with 7,500 new jobs expected over the coming years in Longbridge. Adjacent to the new electric homes, work has started to create a large veterinary hospital, creating more than 100 new full time jobs. Further new employers are anticipated to move to the area, including a global science business, as it becomes more established as a leading hub for science and technology, medicine, advanced manufacturing and research and devlopment.

The site has been made possible following £20 million of infrastructure investment in partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority. Longbridge has been extensively regenerated with homes, retail, education and green spaces delivered to date. On completion of the regeneration, St. Modwen plans to create a total of 3,000 new homes, 2 million sq ft of commercial floorspace and up to 10,000 jobs at Longbridge.