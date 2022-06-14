Notification Settings

Lanes closed on M6 due to two crashes involving lorries

By Sunil Midda

Two of three lanes are closed on the M6 northbound between Junction 5 and Junction 6 due to two separate crashes.

M6 Motorway Northbound
A collision happened around 1.30pm between a HGV and car, and whilst traffic officers were attending the scene, another collision took place on the same road, again involving a HGV and a car.

Traffic officers and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Two of three lanes are closed at the moment, with delays of up to one hour due to the two incidents.

Congestion is currently back to Junction 4 for Coleshill, with drivers warned to plan ahead.

A spokesman from National Highways said: "We were called to a collision at 1.37pm on the M6 Northbound between Junction 5 and Junction 6, involving a HGV and a car.

"Whilst dealing with that incident, a second accident involving another HGV and car took place in the same area.

"Traffic officers are currently at the scene dealing with both incidents now."

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

