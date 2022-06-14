Notification Settings

30 firefighters still at plant where thousands of tons of waste went up in flames

By Deborah Hardiman

Fire crews remain at a Birmingham paper recycling plant where thousands of tons of waste went up in flames that could be seen for miles.

Fire crews tackled the blaze in Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
At its height, around 110 firefighters tackled the blaze at Smurfit Kappa storage yard, off Mount Street, Nechells, which broke out at about 7.40pm on Sunday.

More than 30 appliances were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze, which was declared a "major incident" by West Midlands Fire Service.

Fire crews tackled the blaze in Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

A total of 30 firefighters, five fire engines, an aerial platform and a high volume water pumping unit remained at the scene on Tuesday morning.

A statement from the fire service said: "Our work at the scene has continued overnight. We still have 30 firefighters there, plus five fire engines, an aerial platform and our high volume water pumping unit.

Fire crews tackled the blaze in Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

"On-site staff continue to support our operations, using forklifts and diggers to help move and break up bales.

"Our many operational considerations have included monitoring wind speed and direction, and doing everything possible to avoid water from the scene entering a nearby river."

Fire crews tackled the blaze in Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

In a statement the company said: "The paper mill itself is unaffected and we do not expect any material impact on production."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

