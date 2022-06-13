British Indian dance and music ambassador awarded MBE in Queen’s Honours List

Dr Chithra Ramakrishnan MBE

Dr Chithra Ramakrishnan, a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, has been awarded an MBE for services to the promotion of South Indian classical music and dance.

Dr Chithra Ramakrishnan with John Crabtree OBE

The delighted mum-of-two from Solihull who is also the founder and director of the popular annual non-for-profit World Music Conference, said: “I am genuinely humbled by this prestigious honour.

“I attribute this award to my late parents, my family and well-wishers, at home and abroad, who have believed in me, supported me and have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with me on my journey thus far.”

Dr Ramakrishnan is also the founder and artistic director of ShruthiUK, a South Asian Arts organisation which was set up in 2005 in Leeds, and of the British Carnatic Choir, established in June 2015 in Birmingham.

ShruthiUK aims to connect diverse cultures and create inter-community links through dance and music to help make a positive change to the lives and livelihoods of those who wish to be part of this journey.

It aims to inspire and motivate people from all ages and all walks of life, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

British Carnatic Choir, which is believed to be the only one of its kind in the UK, aims to bridge links between people and communities across the nation and give them an opportunity to learn or experience this specialist South Indian music style.

In addition, Dr Ramakrishnan offers specialist workshops through music and dance, as her way of championing the mental health agenda which, following the Covid-19 pandemic, has become more important than ever for the health and well-being of everyone.

Andy Street CBE, Mayor for the West Midlands, said: “My humble congratulations to Dr Chithra Ramakrishnan on being recognised for her passion. She continues to promote social cohesion and British Values through Carnatic music, inspiring people from all walks of life.

“Hats off to her perseverance, dedication and commitment to a specialist form of music and dance which is clearly an effective way of connecting hearts and minds at home and abroad.”

Echoing the Mayor’s comments, Dr Shashank Vikram, Consul General of India in Birmingham, said: “Delighted to hear that Dr Chithra Ramakrishnan is among those recognised in the latest Queen’s Honours List. Well deserved. We have had the pleasure of working in partnership with Dr Chithra whose remarkable work and efforts continue to inspire, educate and empower diverse communities within and outside our region.”