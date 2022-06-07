Armed police swarm school after 'three men with a knife' trigger lockdown

Children were faced with armed police in their classroom in Kingstanding (picture supplied by parent)

Startled children at North Birmingham Academy were told to sit under their desks around 9.30am as the school was locked down.

Frantic parents tried to find out what was happening as they began receiving messages and pictures of police with guns in the classroom.

One mother, who did not want to be named, told the Express & Star: "It is every parent's worst nightmare but it was a total shambles because it took ages for parents to be told what was going on.

"The school was locked down and we were never told why."

She added: "Then all the children who had any links with the alleged assailant were searched in front of the school."

At 1pm North Birmingham Academy released a statement on social media concerning the lockdown.

The statement said: "Please be aware the school entered a lockdown situation this morning following an incident in the community.

"Police officers attended the site in response to this and the issue was swiftly resolved. Our clear procedures that we have in place for managing these situations were followed and a normal day has resumed."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed three men had been arrested at the school.

The spokesman said: "We were called to reports of three young men seen with a knife in Warren Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at just before 9.30am today.

"Officers attended and as we searched the area some of the young men ran into the grounds of North Birmingham Academy in College Road.

"Armed officers entered the premises and three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of possession of a blade. They remain in police custody this afternoon.

"No one has reported any injuries to us and our investigation is on-going. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101 quoting 20/531921/22."