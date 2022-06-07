Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Armed police swarm school after 'three men with a knife' trigger lockdown

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Schoolchildren ducked under their desks after three teenagers with a knife on the premises triggered a lockdown.

Children were faced with armed police in their classroom in Kingstanding (picture supplied by parent)
Children were faced with armed police in their classroom in Kingstanding (picture supplied by parent)

Startled children at North Birmingham Academy were told to sit under their desks around 9.30am as the school was locked down.

Frantic parents tried to find out what was happening as they began receiving messages and pictures of police with guns in the classroom.

One mother, who did not want to be named, told the Express & Star: "It is every parent's worst nightmare but it was a total shambles because it took ages for parents to be told what was going on.

"The school was locked down and we were never told why."

She added: "Then all the children who had any links with the alleged assailant were searched in front of the school."

At 1pm North Birmingham Academy released a statement on social media concerning the lockdown.

The statement said: "Please be aware the school entered a lockdown situation this morning following an incident in the community.

"Police officers attended the site in response to this and the issue was swiftly resolved. Our clear procedures that we have in place for managing these situations were followed and a normal day has resumed."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed three men had been arrested at the school.

The spokesman said: "We were called to reports of three young men seen with a knife in Warren Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at just before 9.30am today.

"Officers attended and as we searched the area some of the young men ran into the grounds of North Birmingham Academy in College Road.

"Armed officers entered the premises and three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of possession of a blade. They remain in police custody this afternoon.

"No one has reported any injuries to us and our investigation is on-going. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101 quoting 20/531921/22."

Schoolboy Dea-John Reid was stabbed to death last year on the same road as North Birmingham Academy.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News