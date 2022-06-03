Police ask public for help finding 'unconscious' woman seen in bushes

The woman was photoed wearing these clothes and police want to make sure she is ok. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police was sent a photo of a woman laying in bushes in Burbury park in Newtown, Birmingham in which she appears to be unconscious.

She is seen wearing black pumps with no socks, grey trousers with large checked lines, a long, pink v-neck top and a black cardigan with white stars on the sleeves and a blue lanyard with white writing around her neck.

She is also seen to have long, dark brown hair with orangey ends and is white and believed to be in her 20s or early 30s.

The force said it has searched the park, contacted local hospitals and checked incident records, but has asked for extra help from the public to help find the woman and she is ok.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve been sent a photograph of a woman laying in bushes in Burbury park, Newtown and we want to check that she’s OK.

"The picture shows her unconscious. In it, she is wearing black pumps, with no socks.

"Her trousers are grey with large checked lines.

"She has a long pink v-neck top and a black cardigan with large white stars on the sleeves.

"A blue lanyard with white writing is around her neck.

"Her hair is long and dark brown with orangey ends.

"She is white and looks to be in her 20s or early 30s.

"We’re really worried about her and think you’ll recognise her from her clothes alone.

"Our experts have analysed the photo which was taken on a phone in Burbury park, Newtown, Birmingham at around 7.45am Saturday, May 28.

"We’ve searched the park, contacted local hospitals and checked our incident records. But we now need you or the woman to tell us more.

"If you recognise yourself from the description, please get in touch. You’re not in any trouble. We just want to know you’re OK.