Travel chaos continues at Birmingham airport with passengers sent home without luggage

By Sunil Midda

Travel chaos has continued at Birmingham Airport today with passengers forced to wait hours for their luggage and others being sent home without their belongings.

It comes as the airport prepares for almost 150,000 passengers booked to fly in and out over the upcoming Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Many people have reported complaints on social media about the baggage collection at the airport, with many people saying they had to go home without their belongings and told to wait for an update.

Twitter users have posted about "waiting hours for baggage", and one user said that "a friend waiting to pick us up had to pay £48 for parking."

Another social media user said: "On the flight last night Zante -> BHX. Waited for 3 hours for our bags then told to go home without. Still no communication or info - and no answer online/phone/messenger. Joke. Where are our bags?"

Holiday company TUI has been cancelling flights as the disruption continues to grow ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The travel company said “various operational and supply chain issues” are to blame for the flight cancellations.

Travel chaos has been going on at airports all over the country in recent weeks with queues spilling out of airport terminals with people waiting to check-in and get through security ahead of their flights.

The travel industry is facing increasing pressures to cope with the amount of customers travelling away, and with summer holidays fast approaching, bosses will be hoping the issues are resolved.

BHX made nearly half of its staff redundant during the pandemic, and has faced number of issues since Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted.

The airport – the UK’s third largest outside London and the UK’s seventh largest overall – was handling around 13 million passengers a year until the pandemic.

It is one of the West Midlands’ largest employers, creating jobs for 30,900 people across the West Midlands and adding £1.5 billion annually to the regional economy.

A Birmingham Airport representative said baggage issues are the responsibility of the handling agent or airline of the flights in question.

A spokesperson for Swissport, handling agent for Tui said: "Half-term is always a busy time for airports, and we know that they, and our airline partners, are currently experiencing a number of challenges which often have a knock-on effect on our work.

"As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we have welcomed over 2,000 new colleagues to our business since the start of the year, but there have been some delays while we await the relevant security clearances.

"We understand how frustrating delays are for passengers so our staff will always try as hard as they can to find a solution.

"We will continue to collaborate with airports, airlines and other ground handlers to minimise disruption wherever we can."

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

