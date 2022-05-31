More than one millions tickets now sold ahead of Games

Beach volleyball is one of the sports for which tickets are going quickly ahead of the Games. Photo: Birmingham 2022

More than one million tickets have now been sold for the 2022 Games in Birmingham and the remaining tickets for 26 different sports and events are continuing to sell well ahead of the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, July 28.

The demand for tickets fo the 286 sessions saw thousands of people around the region enter the ticket ballot, which was open to people from the West Midlands area, before tickets then went out on general sale.

Events such as the Time Trial start and finish in West Park in Wolverhampton and Mountain Biking at Cannock Chase have already sold out, but there are still plenty of events with tickets available for events across the region.

This includes Track and Field Athletics at the recently renovated Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Boxing at the NEC and Gymnastics at Arena Birmingham, with entertainment starting 30 minutes before the session start time.

The ticketing team at Birmingham 2022 has also noted a number of events across different sports that it is recommending people get tickets for before they sell out.

The first recommendation is the Women's Cricket T20 at Edgbaston Stadium, which will host eight of the top eight women's cricket teams across seven days of action, including India vs Pakistan on Sunday, July 31 and England vs New Zealand on Thursday, August 4.

Another suggestion is Lawn Bowls at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa, with the Commonwealth Games seen as one of the most prestigious events in the sport, while there will be lots to see at Coventry Stadium as it hosts the men's and women's Rugby Sevens competitions.

Finally, Smithfield in Birmingham is getting ready to host the Beach Volleyball and 3x3 Basketball competitions in the heart of the city centre, with tickets selling quickly for all sessions

Matt Kidson, director of Sport for Birmingham 2022, said: “The demand for tickets has been fantastic and we have already sold more than one million across our 15 competition venues.

"With just two months to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games begins, if you’ve been trying to decide which of our 19 sports and eight para sports you want to see, now is the time to make up your mind and buy your tickets.

"You don’t want to miss this chance to witness sporting history being made right here in the West Midlands.”