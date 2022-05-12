Birmingham Walkathon held in memory of 11-year-old boy to return in September

Picture © Jeremy Williams -TEL: +447850 320100.. 2/12/2009.. SHOWS:Ê HARRY MOSELEY FROM SHELDON, NR BIRMINGHAM HAS AN INOPERABLE BRIAN TUMOUR AND TO RAISE MONEY HE MAKES BEED BRACELETS.

The 26-mile Walkathon had become a popular annual institution in Birmingham since its inception in 1983, before taking an 18-year break between 1994 and 2012.

When the event returned in 2012, it was renamed in memory of Harry Moseley, from Sheldon, who raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2007.

Harry, who passed away aged 11 in October 2007, sold homemade bracelets and raised more than £500,000 for his Help Harry Help Others campaign.

The HHHO Charity has continued his incredible work since then, after his mom Georgie decided to dedicate herself to helping other families where she felt more support was needed.

This includes the running of the HHHO Cancer Centre in Birmingham, where support and guidance is given to those battling cancer.

The HHHO team are set to bring the Birmingham Walkathon back on September 11 with charities from across the region set to benefit from any funds raised.

Georgie Moseley said: “We are so excited to be bringing back a beloved Birmingham institution.

“When the event returned in 2012 and was named in honour of Harry, it meant a lot to us because it is something which fits in with what we stand for; bringing people and communities together in a positive environment to support the charities and organisations who do so much for our loved ones.

“So much has changed in the world since then, but we believe the time is right to bring the Walkathon back and get the people of Birmingham excited again.”

The walkathon follows the Number 11 bus route with the number 11 to be a key theme for the event’s return; 2022 marks the 11th anniversary of Harry’s passing.

David Bagley, who helped launch the initial Walkathon, is supporting the HHHO team with the event’s return.

He said: “I am delighted that the Birmingham Walkathon is returning at such an exciting time for a city. It is really going to bring our communities together for a range of good causes.

“We would love to hear people’s stories regarding their experience with the Walkathon over the years as we start the countdown to this year’s event.”