More islands and countries visited as Queen's Baton relay continues

Batonbearers celebrate the baton relay in Grenada

The latest stage of the relay, which is being taken through all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories, saw the baton taken on a tour of the Americas and the Caribbean.

Events and celebrations took place as the baton was taken through Belize, Guyana, Grenada, The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados.

In Belize, the Baton visited the Xunantunich Maya Temple, an Ancient Maya site, where Belize National team EK Balam showcased their skills in Pok-Ta-Pok, a game in which they are three-time world champions.

When the Baton was in Guyana, Batonbearers walked amongst the treetops along the 30-metre-tall suspension bridges, which form the Iwokrama Canopy Walkway, where Guyana’s first para-athlete Walter Grant-Stuart took the role of Batonbearer.

Batonbearers take the baton along the Iwokrama Canopy Walkway in Guyana

The Baton was plunged underwater at St George’s Harbour in Grenada as it visited the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park, featuring life casts of members of the local community.

In The Bahamas, the Baton was taken to the Thomas Robinson Stadium where members of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations relayed the Baton, with Vashni Thompson and Austin Green among the athletes who carried the Baton around the stadium.

Colourful costumes as people perform a Junkanoo in the Bahamas

When the Baton visited Turks & Caicos, community activist, Velma Gardiner, and student Archelande Joseph carried the Baton to Isaac Organic Farm, which aims to provide fairly priced produce and new jobs for members of the community.

While in the Cayman Islands, which marked the 50th destination, the Baton was taken to visit schoolchildren, hospital staff and medical centres, as well as the local wildlife, including stingrays and turtles.

Schoolchildren hold the baton as it passes through the Cayman Islands

The Baton was taken to visit Donald Quarrie High School in Jamaica, where namesake and athletics legend Donald Quarrie carried the Baton and delivered an inspiring speech to staff and students.

1976 Olympic Gold Medallist Don Quarrie holds the baton alongside a school student in Jamaica

In Trinidad and Tobago, 19-20 April, the Baton toured picturesque coral reefs, such as Buccoo Reef and Nylon Pool, which was named by Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon in 1962.

Batonbearers relayed the Baton around all 11 regions of Barbados, visiting landmarks in each, including the Morgan Lewis Windmill in St John, which is one of the only two working sugar mills remaining in the world.

Batonbearer Ryan Archer gives the baton a break on the beach in Barbados

Lisa Hampton, Head of the Queen’s Baton Relay, said: “It is incredible that we’ve reached the 200th day of the Queen’s Baton Relay, having just visited Barbados.

"The nations and territories that have hosted the Baton so far have done a brilliant job at showcasing their culture and communities.

"It was amazing to see so many people, from schoolchildren to doctors and nurses, engage with the Baton in the Cayman Islands, our milestone 50th destination."

The Queen’s Baton will arrive back in England on June 2 for a four-day visit to London, coinciding with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend, before resuming the international journey.