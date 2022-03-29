Riders wanted to be part of Games launch

Birmingham 2022 is looking for BMX and mountain bike riders from across the West Midlands to volunteer to be a part of the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 28 at the newly transformed Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr in front of a 30,000 capacity crowd and broadcast across the globe to millions of people.

The BMX and mountain bike riders will join thousands of other local volunteers who have been going through auditions for the Ceremony, following the open call for local dancers and established choirs earlier in the year.

The ceremonies for Birmingham 2022 are being created by some of the regions finest talent.

The team is led by Executive Director, Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, and it includes theatre director Iqbal Khan, award-winning writer Maeve Clarke and rapper Joshua 'RTKal' Holness.

Iqbal Khan said: "We are looking for confident riders who are aged 18 or over and are eager to show off their skills during the official Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"This is a unique opportunity to be part of a moment in history for the West Midlands region – it will be a night that everyone in that stadium and those watching our broadcasts will never forget."

The auditions for the volunteer BMX and Mountain Bike riders will take place on Saturday 2 April between 1pm and 5pm, with successful applicants then being invited to attend rehearsals over the next few months.