Major crash closes M6 southbound by Spaghetti junction

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished:

The M6 southbound is closed between Junction 5 and 6 after a major crash.

M6 junction 6
National Highways tweeted at 7.30pm: "The M6 in the West Midlands is closed southbound between J6 and J5 due to a serious road traffic collision. Central Motorway Police Group and emergency services are in attendance.

"Road users are advise to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs."

There is already major queues and disruption around Birmingham due to the closure.

Travel for West Midlands added: "Expected heavy congestion and delays on the approach. Queueing traffic. Be mindful if heading to Utilita Arena Birmingham tonight.

Adam Smith

