Major crash closes M6 southbound by Spaghetti junction

M6 junction 6

National Highways tweeted at 7.30pm: "The M6 in the West Midlands is closed southbound between J6 and J5 due to a serious road traffic collision. Central Motorway Police Group and emergency services are in attendance.

"Road users are advise to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs."

There is already major queues and disruption around Birmingham due to the closure.