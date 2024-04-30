Man rescued by firefighters as shop blaze spreads to flat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Fire Service said the man was rescued from a fire in a multi-use building on The Broadway, Aston, on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews from five fire stations rushed to the scene of the blaze at around 8.50am, on arrival discovering a shop that was ablaze with the fire spreading to a first-floor flat.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "Shortly after 8.50am on Tuesday, we responded to The Broadway, Aston.

"Five fire engines and a 4×4 brigade response vehicle responded from Aston, Perry Barr, Erdington, Ward End and Hay Mills stations. The first crew was at the scene within five minutes of being mobilised.

"This is a fire in a ground-floor shop that has spread to a first-floor flat. The building is a mix of commercial and residential properties."

The spokesperson continued: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire with three hose reels. The shop is heavily smoke-logged.

"One man has been rescued by our crews via a ladder from the affected flat. A full search of the neighbouring flats is being carried out."

The fire was announced as extinguished at 11.26am on Tuesday, with fire officers remaining at the site to dampen down hotspots throughout the day.

West Midlands Fire Service announced on X: "This fire is now out and everyone has been accounted for. In total, 18 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

"A drone flight has taken place and no further sign of fire spread has been identified. We will remain at the site to damp down."

In total, 18 firefighters helped to tackle the blaze, with drone units also being utilised to look for further signs of fire spread.