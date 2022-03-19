Commonwealth puppies all grown up and getting ready for Games

Commonwealth puppies Ellie and Fraser

The five puppies were named after local sporting stars, and as part of the Puppy Development Programme, will perform vital security work at the Birmingham 2022 Games.

Since their birth last year, the five dogs have been looked after by West Midlands Police's volunteer puppy fosterers, who looked after them until they were old enough to be assessed and move on to the next stage in their career as detection dogs.

The cocker spaniels are named Ellie, Jodie, Tessa, Fraser, and Tommy, after Ellie Symonds, Jodie Stimpson, Tessa Sanderson, Joe Fraser, and Tommy Godwin.

The five cocker spaniels one year ago

The dogs were recently put through their 12 month assessment - an important milestone in their development where resident dog experts decide whether the dogs have what it takes to become fully-fledged police dogs.

If they pass, the famous five will work across the Birmingham 2022 venues and play their part in the largest policing operation West Midlands Police has ever conducted,

Richard Large, West Midlands Police dog development officer, said: “We’ve worked with the puppies over the last year and had an idea of what they were capable of but they’ve actually really impressed me.

"All of the puppies come through the programme at different levels, so the assessments identify which dogs need a bit more development. Ellie is the star of the show at the moment and showing real promise.