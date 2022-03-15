Teen suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in fall from city centre building

Roads around Selfridges were closed earlier today

The boy fell from a building in central Birmingham, near the Bullring, at 10.40am and roads in the city centre were closed for several hours.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "A teenage boy fell at about 10.40am today (March 15). He was treated by paramedics at the scene and has now been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries."

Paramedics were on the scene quickly and treated the boy at the scene before rushing him to hospital.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance added earlier: "We were called by the police at 10.50am to Park Street by Moor Street Car Park.

"We have two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the West Midlands care team at the scene."

Shopper Steven Haines, 48, said: "I've had to walk into town because the buses stopped in Digbeth. There were loads of police and ambulances around Selfridges and Moor Street.