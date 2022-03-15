Notification Settings

Teen suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in fall from city centre building

By Adam Smith

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital having fallen from a building in a city centre.

Roads around Selfridges were closed earlier today
Roads around Selfridges were closed earlier today

The boy fell from a building in central Birmingham, near the Bullring, at 10.40am and roads in the city centre were closed for several hours.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "A teenage boy fell at about 10.40am today (March 15). He was treated by paramedics at the scene and has now been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries."

Paramedics were on the scene quickly and treated the boy at the scene before rushing him to hospital.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance added earlier: "We were called by the police at 10.50am to Park Street by Moor Street Car Park.

"We have two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the West Midlands care team at the scene."

Shopper Steven Haines, 48, said: "I've had to walk into town because the buses stopped in Digbeth. There were loads of police and ambulances around Selfridges and Moor Street.

"I hope the kid is OK."

Birmingham
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

