New opportunity to become voices of the Games

Successful applicants will get the chance to announce at Games venues such as Alexander Stadium

Applications have opened for in-venue hosts and announcers to join the sport presentation team at each venue over the course of the Commonwealth Games.

The roles are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the games and ensure spectators are informed, engaged and inspired.

The host role will involve being responsible for live links, athlete interviews, spectator engagement and for ensuring fans have all the info they need to get them involved and invested in the day at each venue.

The announcer role will involve being responsible for announcing the athletes on to the field of play and relaying scoring moments for all spectators in the venue, as well as announce the results of the competition and the Medal Ceremonies.

Full training will be provided by the team from Progress Productions, with mentoring from industry leaders and workshops.

Martin Green, chief creative officer for Birmingham 2022, said: “We are looking for talented local people with an interest in presenting, but who so far haven’t had the opportunity to shine.

"We’d love to receive applications from people who can connect with an audience and whose passion and enthusiasm is infectious.

"The successful applicants will not only be provided with full training and support, but during the Games, they will also have the chance to learn from a hugely experienced team, rubbing shoulders with presenting professionals who will be the perfect mentors."

Applicants must be available for the full duration of the competition and rehearsal days and be able to attend training workshops in late June and early July.