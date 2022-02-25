Man, 20, critically injured after being hit by Mercedes

Bristol Road and Lodge Hill Road junction: Google

The incident took place on Bristol Road, Selly Oak, at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

Two other pedestrians, men aged 20 and 21, were also hurt after being hit on the crossing near the Lodge Hill Road junction, though their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The driver remained at the scene and has not been arrested, but police are now appealing for people with information to come forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've already spoken to some witnesses but we need to hear from you if you were in the area at the time.

"If you saw what happened or the Mercedes prior to the collision, get in touch.

"We're particularly keen on receiving any dash cam footage to understand the full circumstances.

"Your information could help our investigation.