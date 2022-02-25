Academic warns of price rises over invasion

Dr Steven McCabe

Associate Professor Steven McCabe, a political economist at Birmingham City University, said: “Ukraine, like the country invading it, has huge natural resources. Since the fall of Communism, we’ve become used to a steady supply of raw materials and basic foodstuffs from Russia and former ‘satellite’ states including Ukraine.

“We’re already seeing the impact of potential conflict: crude oil is up eight per cent to US $105 a barrel. The price for next day delivery of gas is up 40 per cent. This will mean we pay far more for fuel for our vehicles and heating our homes.

“Ukraine is the ‘breadbasket’ of Europe. The tensions in the Eastern European region has caused the price of wheat to soar by 20 per cent. This will translate into higher prices for basic foodstuffs including bread and pasta," said Dr McCabe.

He added that Russia and Ukraine both export a number of vital minerals including aluminium, copper, nickel, platinum, and palladium – the trading price of which have all increased and will inevitably cause prices of finished goods to rise.