Plea to find a home for 'Wonky Wendy'

'Wonky Wendy' a British Bull dog waiting to find a new home

Metro Bank staff from its stores in Wolverhampton, Merry Hill, Birmingham and Solihull have pledged to fundraise and volunteer for the pets throughout 2022.

The first rehoming event was held in the Solihull Metro Bank branch, with all the dogs showcased on the day finding a home apart from one dog named 'Wonky Wendy'.

Wendy is a British bulldog that has a series of health issues, and was brought to Birmingham Dogs Home as a stray as she was found abandoned in Solihull.

Fi Harrison, head of fundraising, said: "Birmingham Dogs Home is sparing no expense to see that Wendy gets all the support she needs to get back her health and improve the quality of her life – but whilst treatment is undergoing Wendy struggles to walk in a straight line hence her affectionate nickname Wonky Wendy. Whilst receiving medical care, Wendy is currently being fostered by one of our team, so she is getting all of the TLC she so deserves."

Birmingham Dogs Home will celebrate its 130th birthday later in the year. The charity entirely relies on donations and has a series of fundraising events planned this year to celebrate its birthday.