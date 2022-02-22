Birmingham Lord Mayor jetting off to Pakistan as part of Commonwealth Games preparations

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham

The Lord Mayor will fly to Pakistan this week to promote the city and opportunities for business and tourism.

He said: "As we prepare to welcome athletes and visitors from across the Commonwealth for Birmingham 2022, I will be representing the city as I meet with businesses, charities, schools and officials in Pakistan which is one of the 72 competing nations and territories.

"This visit presents a fantastic opportunity to further build on our city’s international relationships, including our Friendship Agreement with Mirpur and meeting with various sporting and Government officials to discuss the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

He added: "I love sport, especially cricket and the ancient sport of kabaddi, so like everyone else, I’m excited to see Birmingham hosting what promises to be an unforgettable 11 days of sport in the summer."