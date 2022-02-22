Another 101 apartments on way for Birmingham

How the new SETL development will look

GMI Construction Group, a contractor and construction services company providing specialist design and build capabilities,has been appointed by leading property developer HBD to construct the residential-led Setl scheme.

Setl is HBD’s first city centre development in Birmingham and has been designed by leading architects BPN, who are based in the Jewellery Quarter.

As well as the apartments there will be 2,350 sq ft of ground floor commercial space.

The scheme will feature a courtyard, workspace, a lounge and a gym, along with a rooftop garden on the upper floors of the six-storey building.

Andy Bruce, divisional marketing director at GMI Construction Group, said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing this contemporary new development coming out of the ground, which will transform a redundant site into a modern, attractive development right at the heart of Birmingham’s iconic Jewellery Quarter.

“GMI is proud to be have been trusted by leading developer HBD to deliver its first city centre development in Birmingham in an area with such a strong commercial history.”

GMI continues to make good strides in Birmingham and the Midlands with more than £100 million of projects secured in its order book with new and established customers including HBD, St Modwen, Graftongate and St James Securities and across multiple sectors including residential, industrial/logistics, commercial, hotel and student.