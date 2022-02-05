Drunk man who tried to steal pensioner's car after smashing front door is jailed

Anthony Bateman. Photo: West Midlands Police

Anthony Bateman forced his way into a 70-year-old woman's home in Harborne, Birmingham, by smashing open the front door.

The would-be car thief broke in at 4.10am on December 30 last year. Police were on the scene in Metchley Lane within minutes of being alerted.

The pensioner had called police after being disturbed by the noise and found Bateman, aged 46, in the home before he ran out.

The offender jumped into the Mercedes C Class but was caught by officers in the driver's seat with the engine running, police said.

Officers detained Bateman, of no fixed address, who was drunk. He had only been released from prison on licence earlier in the month.

He pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle and was jailed for two years and five months at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Dc Paul Jauncey, from force CID, said: "This was very distressing for the elderly victim who came across a stranger in her house.

"She managed to call us and officers arrived within minutes to find Bateman in the car with the engine running.

"They not only managed to prevent the car being stolen but from him driving while under the influence and putting others at risk.

"We know the impact of vehicle crime on our communities and we're working hard as a force to crackdown on this and arrest offenders."