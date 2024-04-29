Spring Covid vaccinations now available for eligible groups

A council has announced that eligible people in Wolverhampton are being invited to get their spring Covid-19 vaccinations.

Following guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the latest phase of the Covid-19 vaccinations is now being rolled out, with care home residents being first in line for the jab.

After the first group of eligible residents are immunised, other vulnerable groups, such as adults aged 75 and over will be prioritised, and then those aged six months and over who have a weakened immune system.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for the NHS Black County Integrated Care Board, said: "Vaccination has been our most effective tool against Covid-19 and remains the best way to stay protected.

"Having the spring vaccine helps prevent vulnerable people from becoming seriously ill or needing treatment in hospital and over the coming weeks, everyone aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people with a weakened immune system will be offered a vaccination."

Those eligible will be contacted by the NHS by letter, text or the NHS app. With appointments being booked online. Walk-in appointments are available at selected locations.

John Denley, Wolverhampton's director for public health, added: "Covid-19 rates remain low, but the virus is still circulating and can still cause severe illness among those most at risk.

"If you're in one of the eligible groups, please take the opportunity to get your spring Covid-19 vaccination in the next few weeks."

For more details please visit the NHS services website.