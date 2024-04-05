NHS Trust running Staffordshire hospitals stands down third critical incident so far in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM), which runs Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital in Stafford, announced it had taken the measure on Thursday.

Bosses at the trust said an "extremely high demand" had been present at the hospitals since the Easter holiday period.

Ann-Marie Riley, UHNM Chief Nurse, added that pressure was at its greatest in the emergency departments where patients were "unable to be admitted to beds promptly".

The incident was however stood down at 5.30pm on Friday after "improvements" had been made.

A statement issued by UHNM read: "The trust’s position has improved since yesterday and our emergency care pathway is no longer compromised.

"We thank staff for the huge efforts made throughout this period.

"The public can continue to help us manage these periods of demand by ensuring they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attending A&E for serious accidents and emergencies. If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online."

It is the third time the trust has declared a critical so far this year, with similar announcements made in January and February.