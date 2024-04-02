NHS trust running Stafford's County Hospital announces appointment of new chief executive

Dr Simon Constable will step into the role at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM), which also runs Royal Stoke University Hospital.

He is an accomplished NHS chief executive, with more than 20 years leadership experience.

A consultant physician and clinical pharmacologist by background, he brings with him extensive expertise in clinical leadership, employee engagement and managing change in the NHS.

David Wakefield, chairman of UHNM, said: “I am delighted that Simon will be joining us as our new chief executive.

"Simon’s substantial experience and proven track record in healthcare leadership will be invaluable as we work to address the evolving needs of our local population and deliver high-quality care to all those we serve.

"His supportive approach and drive for continuous improvement will ensure that we are able to continue our journey, and attract and retain exceptional people to work here at UHNM.”

Dr Constable said he was thrilled to be joining UHNM.

"I am looking forward to working with the talented teams at both County Hospital in Stafford and Royal Stoke University Hospital, building on the strong foundations that have been established," he said.

"I am committed to enabling continuous improvement and innovation so that we can provide the best healthcare possible now and for generations to come.”

Dr Constable is due to start his new role in late summer or early autumn.

He studied medicine at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospitals in London.

Undertaking postgraduate training in the UK and New Zealand, he worked in the pharmaceutical industry supervising clinical trials before joining the University of Liverpool as a clinical lecturer.

Dr Constable has held several clinical leadership roles as a consultant physician in Liverpool and worked with the NHS Leadership Academy, Harvard University and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement on clinical leadership, employee engagement and managing change in the NHS.

At his current organisation, Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Dr Constable was appointed executive medical director in 2015 and chief executive in 2019.

He is a visiting professor at the University of Chester.