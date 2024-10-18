Vigil planned by fans for Wolverhampton-born Liam Payne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Liam, from Bushbury, shot to fame after appearing on ITV's talent show X Factor in 2010 at the age of 16, forming part of hit boy band One Direction.

The father-of-one was sadly pronounced dead in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, aged 31, after falling from a third-floor of balcony at the CasaSur Hotel.

People from around the globe have been left devastated by the news of the singer's death, including in his home town of Wolverhampton where residents spoke of their "shock".

Liam Payne

A vigil has now been planned to remember and "say goodbye" to Liam on Sunday at 4pm at Chamberlain Square in Birmingham city centre.

Writing to X on Thursday evening, @sunflowrhouse wrote: "If you are around Birmingham town centre on Sunday October 20, join us at Chamberlain Square at 4pm to celebrate the life and light of Liam Payne.

"If you would like to join the chat, reply with your [Snapchat username] and we will add you."

Dozens of fans have already shown their interest in attending the vigil.

They have been asked to bring candles, flowers, letters and drawings of the singer.

Beryl Price wrote to X: "A memorial is to be held in Birmingham, October 20 at 4pm, to honour, remember and say goodbye to Liam Payne.

"The group will be meeting at Chamberlain Square in Birmingham. Everyone is welcome to join."

In a statement following his death, the family of the singer have said they are “heartbroken” adding: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

The singer died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report has said.