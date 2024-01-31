How Wolverhampton surgeons saved life of man given just months to live

Father-of-two Jon Madden was diagnosed with a bicuspid aortic valve 12 years ago at the age of 37.

He was tested after his father received the same diagnosis when he was 70-years-old.

The condition, which is present from birth, occurs when the aortic valve only has two flaps instead of the usual three, which can result in problems later in life.

Following the diagnosis, Jon was told by Consultant Cardiologist Professor James Cotton at New Cross Hospital that he would need an aortic valve replacement in seven years time.

The 49-year-old, who is from Wolverhampton, said: "I have always been into my fitness and had no symptoms of a heart problem, so I was very shocked to receive the diagnosis.