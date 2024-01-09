Nic Outterside has written 'Soul Survivor – A Cancer Adventure' about a period of his life where he was told to expect the end after being diagnosed with a fast-spreading cancer.

Back in September 1987, Mr Outterside, then aged 31 and living in rural Herefordshire, was diagnosed with a fast-spreading malignant cancer of the right shoulder.

Eight months later, following two operations to remove his shoulder muscle and most of his right lung, plus six weeks of radiotherapy, he was told there was nothing more the doctors could do and given a one-in-10 chance of surviving five years.

The 67-year-old Mr Outterside, who now lives in Pennfields in Wolverhampton, said he then went through ten years of check-ups and scans without any further treatment, until in 1998, he was told he was officially “cured”.

He said: “My cancer journey took in five hospitals: St Lawrence in Chepstow, Velindre in Cardiff, Llandough in Penarth, the Christie in Manchester and the Beatson Oncology Institute in Glasgow.