People invited to give views on sexual health

Residents are invited to take part in a survey designed to help them find the advice and facilities available to them.

The online consultation, which is open until Friday January 26, asks questions about people’s attitudes and experiences of sexual health in relation to topics including accessing sexual health services, condom use, contraception and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

A council spokesperson said: “This survey aims to help us identify people’s understanding and experience of sexual health in order to develop how we deliver sexual healthcare in Wolverhampton. Sexual relationships and sex are a normal part of all societies and good sexual health is important.

“Getting the right information and access to support people when they need it is key. We aim to make sure they know how to find the advice and services they need in order to make the right sexual and reproductive choices.

“Not being able to get care can impact on health and wellbeing, so it is important for us to understand what is working well and what could be better, so we are trying to get the most accurate picture we can.”

The survey is anonymous and will take approximately 15-20 minutes to complete. It is available on the council’s website at bit.ly/4aKUCcM