Dedicated healthcare worker 'Sylv' calls time on career after nearly half a century

Sylvia Jones, who is a ward receptionist in maternity at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital, is retiring after more than 45 years at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT).

One of her final shifts was Christmas Day, which she insisted on doing.

The Willenhall-born 66-year-old, known as ‘Sylv’ to colleagues, started work as a junior secretary at the former Royal Hospital in March 1975 before moving to New Cross later that year.

Apart from an 18-month break to have her two children, she has been employed at New Cross ever since, working in every department in maternity since August 1984.

Sylv has also enjoyed two stints as a supervisor and trained staff in her department on the patient administration system when it was introduced at New Cross.

Colleagues held a retirement gathering in maternity for Sylv, where she was greeted by staff and showered with gifts.

“Working on maternity has been my life,” said Sylv.

“What I’ve enjoyed most is seeing women before they’ve had their babies and leaving with their babies afterwards – it’s been lovely to know lots of people, some of whom I still keep in touch with.”

Known for her ‘Sylvisims’, as colleagues describe them, the grandmother-of-three, who lives in Essington, has certainly left her mark on colleagues.

Whether it be her habit of having a cup of tea as soon as she started work or a cappuccino at 10.30am on the dot, Sylv liked things a certain way.

“We call her the ‘stationery queen’ as she always orders our stationery,” said Paige Roberts, supervisor for women’s and neonatal administrative staff and a colleague for three years.

“She has her ‘Sylvisms’; she will never turn right at a big roundabout – and will even plan routes to avoid doing so – and she likes her blue eyeliner. But she’s been lovely to work with and we’re all really going to miss her.”

Lynne Clarke, directorate support manager, said: “Sylv has worked for the NHS since 1975 – and we often joke that most of us weren’t even born then.

“She’s always happy in her work and even though technology has advanced over her working life, she’s always given 100 per cent to everything she’s done even though she always prefers paper and pen over any computer.

“Sylv’s been a delight to work with for my eight years in maternity. She’s always reliable and is a friend to everyone. She’ll be sorely missed. Go and enjoy a cappuccino or two.”

Musical theatre-loving Sylv plans to enjoy bottomless brunches and afternoon teas, as well as continuing to make personalised greetings cards, which colleagues will now miss on their birthdays.

She also plans to spend more time with children Claire and Mark, her three granddaughters and husband of 45 years Don, with whom she goes on trips with in their recently-acquired campervan – and looks forward to using her newly-acquired bus pass for shopping trips.