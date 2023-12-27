Volunteers needed to bring forward plans for Wolverhampton’s first healthcare museum

Arts and heritage volunteers will support the delivery of the £140,000 museum project.

The museum, which promises to have fascinating exhibitions and creative community opportunities, will be developed thanks to a grant awarded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Healthcare Heritage Centre project has been pioneered by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) Charity and the Arts and Heritage Group.

A grant of £139,792 will enable the delivery of a new programme called ‘Care, Create, Conserve’ and will run for 18 months.

At its heart will be the creation of Wolverhampton’s first healthcare museum and co-creation centre, based in RWT’s Health Hub in the Mander Centre.

It will feature an exhibition of medical artefacts, photographs, and memorabilia from RWT’s collection while healthcare stories will be showcased through four community co-creation projects and a vibrant programme of talks and events.

Elinor Cole, arts and heritage co-ordinator at RWT, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for volunteers who are passionate about our local heritage to make a real difference through this amazing project.

“As well as helping to manage the Healthcare Heritage Centre, volunteers will be supported with training in collections care and curation for their own development.

"They will be giving their time, commitment and enthusiasm to make this project work and we are pleased to be able to give them new skills in return.”

Elinor said volunteers aged 18 and above who enjoy talking to people across all communities – and taking on board others’ suggestions and ideas – are being sought.

They need to be able to offer at least two shifts each month.

It is hoped that new arts and heritage volunteers will be able to start their roles early in the new Year.

For application details visit bit.ly/3RoNZUp