Wolverhampton nurse makes right noises with thoughtful donation

Clare Cataldo, paediatric sister at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), donated a Tonie and equipment worth £125 to ward A21 where she works.

A Tonie box is a sound system to play stories or music on using figurines (Tonies) and the mother-of-two thought it would be ideal for the sensory room.

Clare is currently on maternity leave after returning to the trust in June 2022 from Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where she spent 10 years in oncology as a senior sister.

“It’s for the sensory room but it’s portable so can be used in the bed spaces,” said Clare, 36, from Tettenhall.

“It will greatly impact children as some young patients don’t get bedtime stories read to them."

Clare’s son Gabriele with his two Tonies

Clare applied to become a Tonie ambassador and received a sound system – called a Toniebox – to donate to an organisation of her choice, plus four Tonie figurines and headphones.

“I became an ambassador as we just love our Tonie box and I love recommending it whenever I can!” added Clare.

“It’s fantastic – it helps children with their speech and it’s great for settling them at bedtime.

“I was gifted a Tonie box, ear phones and four Tonies to donate to an organisation of my choice so I chose my workplace. I also received two Tonies for my son Gabriele as a thank you for donating them and he uses his all the time.”

Nicola Bradshaw, senior sister – A21 acute paediatrics, said: “Sincere thanks to Clare for donating this. Our sensory room has been recently renovated and this is the perfect addition.

“Children will enjoy listening to the stories and music, providing some comfort and relaxation during times of uncertainty.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Clare back following her maternity in the summer and hope to feed back the success of her generosity.”

New Cross Hospital is a special place for Clare – she trained and worked there for three years prior to returning, and gave birth there to son Gabriele, aged three, and daughter Isabella, in April 2023.

Amanda Winwood, RWT Charity development manager, said: “What a lovely present for Clare’s work area! Thanks to her, our younger patients will have a more pleasant, engaged stay in hospital and we thank her.”