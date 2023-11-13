Dedicated nurse who has provided 'outstanding' mentoring to new international colleagues is recognised with prestigious award

Known as ‘the purple lady’ for her bright uniform, enthusiasm and energy, Amanda Hodgetts, who is a practice education facilitator (PEF) at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, has been awarded the Nell Phoenix Charitable Arts Fund Award.

A PEF is a teacher and educator of nurses and Amanda has been in the role – which is new for trauma and orthopaedics (T&O) – just over a year alongside fellow PEF Chloe Dolman.

She works across wards A5 and A6 (T&O) at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, plus Hilton Main and Hollybank Wards at Cannock Chase Hospital.

Nell Phoenix was a patient who received excellent care at the old Royal Hospital in Wolverhampton in 1968 and generously left a sum of money in her will to set up a fund for the nurses of Wolverhampton to enjoy the arts.

Introduced in 2016 by then RWT chief nurse Cheryl Etches, staff can be nominated for the award each month but it is awarded on a quarterly basis, at the discretion of Debra Hickman, executive director of nursing and midwifery.

Since its inception, the fund’s criteria has been extended to include non-registered nurses and midwives.

For Amanda, it’s her dream job as it combines her passions for the T&O surgical specialty after 17 years as a senior staff nurse and sister in surgical and vascular, and teaching.

During the last year, Amanda she has been instrumental in developing some 26 international nurses who have come to work in A5 and A6 alone.

The 44-year-old, from Burntwood, who celebrates nine years at RWT next month, said: “It’s nice to be appreciated and recognised but I was really shocked as I didn’t know I’d been put forward for it.

“I could have applied to be a PEF where I was but I wanted somewhere where I could make it my own role, have lots of autonomy to plan my days and see people.

“I can’t explain how much enjoyment and job satisfaction I get out of the role and I feel privileged to work in such a good team.”

She was nominated for the award by Sarah Winter, matron for trauma, wards A5/A6/fracture clinic and femoral fracture service.

“Amanda has been a breath of fresh air to the T&O department. Her support – both pastoral and clinical – of the new international nurses in the department has been outstanding,” said Sarah.

“She has developed an induction programme/pathway for the new recruits to T&O and they all really value Amanda’s input and support.

“She has also started to assist the senior sisters of both wards regarding retention by offering support to new nursing associates and healthcare assistants.

“In addition, she is also making her presence felt at Cannock Chase Hospital by supporting the new intake of new nursing staff on both Hilton Main and Hollybank Wards.”

In her spare time, Amanda is a crack archer for Lichfield Archers and has represented the West Midlands county team in the ladies recurve category every year since 2007.