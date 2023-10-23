New initiative sees tracheostomy and complex needs patients treated in their own home for first time

From right: James Barraclough, Emily Davies-Veric and Sophie Rogers at Royal Park Nursing Home

The tracheostomy and laryngectomy team at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) performed an outreach clinic in the community for the first time on a visit to Royal Park Nursing Home in Bilston, which provides care for younger adults.

Staff reviewed and assessed six patients requiring respiratory and tracheostomy care at the home, which was chosen as there were a number of patients there with similar conditions.

It is also the only nursing home locally that supports patients with a tracheostomy.

Arranging appointments and the necessary transport to and from hospital is challenging, while a carer is often needed to assist in transit, which compromises staffing at the home.

In addition, the waits experienced by these patients – many of whom are vulnerable – during transit to and from hospital can be distressing for them.

James Barraclough, clinical director for head and neck services at RWT and lead for the team, said: “We usually run a clinic every month in New Cross Hospital for community tracheostomy patients to have their complex needs discussed and managed in a highly-specialised multi-disciplinary team (MDT) setting.

“Instead, we went on the road, and this had a number of advantages. By visiting people in their own environment with their normal carers, it stopped the multiple transport issues for them, improved their care in their own environment and aided teaching of their carers with the equipment.”

The TaLT team plan to carry out these visits every six months or so.

The MDT comprises Mr Barraclough, Emily Davies-Veric, advanced practitioner, speech and language therapist – critical care and tracheostomy, and Sophie Rogers, static respiratory physiotherapist.

Emily said: “I visit Royal Park on a regular basis to carry out the plans and care we’ve recommended as an MDT in our clinic. To be able to see all of our residents at home meant our plans have been updated and our care for the next few months can be agreed by all those involved at the same time.”

Sophie added: “It was a privilege to be able to go into the home and give patients a full MDT review, as well as on-the-spot support for the staff at Royal Park. This will hopefully help reduce the residents being admitted into hospital and thus improve their quality of life.”

Gaynor Dingley-Smith, registered manager at the home, said: “To have the respiratory team visit the home and address all the service users requiring their intervention solves many issues and barriers we face for each transfer to hospital.

“This also offers reassurance and effective assessment and care for my service users.

“Families feel this is a more accessible and pro-active system for their loved ones, and for staff, it makes meeting the needs of our service users easier, simple and effective, promoting their safety at all times.