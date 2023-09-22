Alzheimer's support group in Staffordshire thrilled to receive funding from National Lottery

An Alzheimer's support group in Staffordshire has received funding from the National Lottery.

MASE (Monthly Alzheimer's Support Evening) holds monthly meetings at four venues in the Cannock and Stafford area which are run entirely by volunteers.

Now, the donation from the National Lottery will help secure the future of the vital groups.

A spokesperson for MASE said: " MASE are delighted to have been awarded funds from the Community Fund to help secure the future of their groups.

"This donation has helped support our carers and their cared-for with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or any form of Dementia..

"If you had a bird's eye view of a MASE meeting, you would observe a sea of happy, laughing and chatting people.

"You would never imagine that together they all have an immense sadness they share.

"Everyone attending these meetings, which are held in four different venues each month, are what we call 'silent sufferers' of the most awful disease - Dementia/Alzheimer's.

"These are the people who care for someone they have loved for almost a lifetime and are now suffering with either or both Dementia or Alzheimer's.

"The money donated by the National Lottery Community Fund will help to take pressure off the continual fundraising Trustees have to do throughout the year to ensure the MASE Groups continue.